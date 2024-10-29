Nassau County Schools to install portable metal detectors amid growing safety concerns

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County School District has announced the installation of portable metal detectors in all middle and high schools. This comes after the increasing concerns over school safety.

Action News Jax discovered this decision has sparked a range of reactions from parents, many of whom feel this step is long overdue.

The district announced the change via a post on its official Facebook page, stating: “Beginning soon, all middle and high schools in the Nassau County School District will use portable metal detectors. This is part of an ongoing effort to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff.”

The post emphasizes that all school students, employees, and visitors will be subject to screening for weapons and other dangerous objects.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially at the middle school because there’s more controversy at the middle school than at the high school. There’s always fighting bringing weapons to school,” Grandparent Brenda Dahlin said.

Many parents are weighing the pros and cons of such significant changes.

“So, I think if we really treasure our children like we say we do we have to do whatever it takes to protect them. If that means there’s a metal detector, then that’s what it means,” Parent Janet Mayer said.

“It’s happening all across the country, and I think it’s important that we put up that protection here in Nassau County,” Parent David Mayer said.

This will be the first time the Nassau County School District implements such safety measures, setting it apart from neighboring Clay and St. John’s County school districts, which do not currently have similar protocols in place.

In contrast, Duval County has already put measures like metal detectors and EVOLV weapons detectors in place. The different safety protocols in place among these counties highlight the growing debate on how best to protect students in schools.

Action News Jax reached out to Nassau County School officials for further clarification on the implementation timeline and additional safety measures but, we did not receive any responses to our emails or calls in time for this story.

“I think you have to check everybody that goes through the door. There’s no way around it,” Parent Janet Mayer said.

As the district prepares to roll out these portable metal detectors, Action News Jax will update you with the district’s answers to our questions about this new security measure.

