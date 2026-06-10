Jacksonville police investigating drive-by shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville. Police were called to the 1200 block of 21st Street W at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived and didn’t locate a victim or a crime scene, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. At about 11:50 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital about a person shot. That’s where officers located the victim, a male in his 20’s with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

Investigators said the victim was walking near Moncrief Road and 21st Street W when an “unknown vehicle” driven by an “unknown occupant” began shooting at him. The victim said he was driven to the hospital by an “unknown passing motorist,” the news release states.

No arrests were announced. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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