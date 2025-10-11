Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in armed robbery at Yulee bank

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was involved in an Armed Robbery at the First Federal Bank in Yulee on Friday night.

The bank is located at 463845 SR 200, Yulee, FL 32097.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was wearing a teal polo shirt, gray jacket, gray ball cap, and dark glasses.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public not to approach the suspect if encountered, and to immediately call 911 or the NCSO non-emergency line at 904-225-5174.

They also encourage the public to contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).

