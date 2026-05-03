Buccaneer Trail reopens as Phase 2 construction progresses

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Buccaneer Trail officially reopened on Thursday. This reopening marks an important milestone as Phase 2 construction continues to progress.

The reopening acknowledges the hard work of the contractor and utility teams in reaching this point and keeping the project moving forward safely and efficiently.

Amelia Island Parkway between Buccaneer Trail and South Fletcher will remain closed until July. Additional construction activities continue in that specific area.

Project updates will continue to be provided weekly.

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