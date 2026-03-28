Detour route implemented as Amelia Island intersection closes for construction

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection of Amelia Island Parkway and Buccaneer Trail is closed for approximately five weeks to allow crews to relocate major utility lines for a new roundabout. The closure began Wednesday, March 25, at 7 a.m. and is expected to continue through Monday, May 4.

The work is part of Phase Two of the ongoing roundabout construction project. This stage requires moving water, gas and electrical distribution lines from beneath the center of the roadway, necessitating a full intersection closure for the safety of workers and motorists.

The official detour route directs motorists to follow 14th Street to Simmons Road and Fletcher Avenue or A1A. This route adds approximately 1.5 miles to the typical commute along the parkway. Officials also suggested Eighth Street to Sadler Road and Fletcher Avenue as a viable alternative to help distribute traffic across the area.

Travel times are expected to vary based on the time of day and traffic volume. During midday or evening hours with light traffic, motorists should plan for an extra three to 5 minutes of travel. During the morning rush from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the late afternoon rush from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., delays are estimated to reach between 10 and 15 minutes.

The closure and detour information has been integrated into ArcGIS data. This system feeds directly into mobile navigation applications, including Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze, to assist drivers in navigating to their destinations during the five weeks.

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