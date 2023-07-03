FHP: 3 children dead, 4 other people injured following weekend crash at the Florida-Georgia line

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that three children are dead and several people are injured following a weekend crash on the Florida-Georgia line.

According to FHP, at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, a sedan carrying two adults and four children was traveling southbound on I-95 in Nassau County from New York. At the same time, an SUV from North Carolina was traveling behind the sedan in the center lane.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the sedan slowed down abruptly or stopped in the center lane on the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia. The SUV driver was unable to react in time, and the SUV stuck the back of the sedan.

Three out of the four children in the sedan, ages 10, 14 and 12, died in the crash. One of the children, a 14-year-old boy, survived the crash, but he is suffering critical injuries. The adults in the car, the driver and front passenger, suffered serious and critical injuries respectively. The SUV driver only suffered minor injuries.

FHP said it’s unclear whether anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt. The crash investigation is still underway.

