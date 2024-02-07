Hilliard non-profit asking for community’s help in rescuing foxes from fur farms

HILLIARD, Fla. — An animal rescue in Nassau County is rescuing nearly 50 foxes from fur farms and needs donations to house them.

The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary in Hilliard has taken in 42 foxes since December. Many of these foxes have never even touched the real ground.

The animals can’t be released since they were born in captivity, so the non-profit is working to build more enclosures for rescue foxes.

To donate and learn more about the Ark’s mission, visit https://www.thearkwildlifecareandsanctuary.com/donate.

