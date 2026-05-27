Nassau County Sheriff’s Office offers free self-defense training for women

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is offering a valuable opportunity for women to enhance their safety skills through a free self-defense class on June 24th.

Participants will receive crucial safety knowledge and hands-on experience aimed at reducing the risk of victimization.

To be eligible for participation, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a female resident of Nassau County at least 13 years of age (All participants under the age of 18 must have a signed waiver of liability by their parent/guardian)

Wear appropriate attire (workout-type clothing, shorts, jogging pants, t-shirts, and tennis shoes. No skirts, dresses, low-cut shirts, flip-flops, or heeled-type footwear will be allowed)

With limited space available, early registration is encouraged.

Click here to sign up today.

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