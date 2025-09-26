‘Will never forget’: 4 years since line-of-duty death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Friday marks four years since Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop.
NCSO posted a tribute to Moyers on its Facebook page on Friday, writing, “The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will never forget Deputy Joshua Moyers.”
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Sheriff Bill Leeper said Deputy Moyers was shot twice by Patrick McDowell, including once in the back, on Friday, September 24, 2021, during a traffic stop off U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road near railroad tracks. Moyers later died of his injuries on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The shooting led to a manhunt where McDowell was seen crawling from a concession stand bathroom after hiding for five days.
Action News Jax told you in March 2023 when McDowell pleaded guilty in Moyers’ murder.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
In July 2024, Judge James H. Daniel sentenced McDowell to death.
Here’s what NCSO has shared with us about Deputy Moyers:
- He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He was an NCSO Explorer from January 2011 to May 2013.
- On July 14, 2018, Deputy Moyers received an ABCD Award for going Above and the Beyond the Call of Duty on a narcotics case.
- He graduated from St. John’s River State College for his LEO training and is a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School.
- NCSO said he was known “for his proactive police work, good attitude, and hard work.”
- Moyers is survived by his fiancée, parents, and brother.
2021 STORY: What we know about suspect behind shooting of Nassau deputy, JSO K9
©2021 Cox Media Group