Nassau County

‘Will never forget’: 4 years since line-of-duty death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Deputy Joshua Moyers (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)
CALLAHAN, Fla. — Friday marks four years since Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop.

NCSO posted a tribute to Moyers on its Facebook page on Friday, writing, “The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will never forget Deputy Joshua Moyers.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper said Deputy Moyers was shot twice by Patrick McDowell, including once in the back, on Friday, September 24, 2021, during a traffic stop off U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road near railroad tracks. Moyers later died of his injuries on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Deputy Joshua Moyers (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting led to a manhunt where McDowell was seen crawling from a concession stand bathroom after hiding for five days.

Action News Jax told you in March 2023 when McDowell pleaded guilty in Moyers’ murder.

In July 2024, Judge James H. Daniel sentenced McDowell to death.

Here’s what NCSO has shared with us about Deputy Moyers:

  • He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He was an NCSO Explorer from January 2011 to May 2013.
  • On July 14, 2018, Deputy Moyers received an ABCD Award for going Above and the Beyond the Call of Duty on a narcotics case.
  • He graduated from St. John’s River State College for his LEO training and is a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School.
  • NCSO said he was known “for his proactive police work, good attitude, and hard work.”
  • Moyers is survived by his fiancée, parents, and brother.

