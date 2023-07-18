Woman dies after crash with log truck causes logs to fall on her car, FHP says

YULEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a woman died overnight when logs fell on her car following a crash with a log truck.

According to the crash report, at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, an SUV was traveling east on State Road 200 at Felmor Road in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs. The woman driving the SUV failed to maintain a safe distance from the truck and hit the trailer, causing the logs to fall on and into her car.

The woman was transported to UF Health where she was pronounced dead. She was 25 years old and from Fernandina Beach.

