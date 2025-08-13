Nassau deputy accused of falsifying timesheet fired, arrested

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arielle Hester has been fired and arrested after being accused of falsifying timesheets and receiving unearned pay.

Hester is accused of reporting hours she did not work in 2024 and 2025, resulting in $4,478.63 in unearned pay. She faces charges of theft and falsifying official records.

The Sheriff’s Office revealed that Hester’s actions involved submitting false timesheets over the course of two years. This misconduct led to her termination and subsequent arrest.

Five other Nassau deputies were fired and arrested last month for similar timecard issues. These deputies allegedly claimed hours worked while simultaneously holding second jobs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.