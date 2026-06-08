Free summer meals for Clay County kids 18 and under

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County District Schools will provide free, nutritious meals to all children ages 18 and under in Clay County.

The Summer 2026 Food Service Program runs Monday through Friday from June 8 to July 31, and no application is required to participate.

The program hopes to ensure students remain healthy throughout the summer months.

Meals will be offered at designated rural and non-rural sites across the county.

Two types of meal options are available for families. USDA Rural Sites offer an off-site pick-up, grab-and-go model where parents or children can collect a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the following day.

These rural sites operate Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School, McRae Elementary School, Shadowlawn Elementary School and Wilkinson Elementary School.

At USDA Non-Rural Sites, children must eat their hot meals on-site during designated times. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

These dine-in locations include Argyle Elementary School, Charles E. Bennett Elementary School, Swimming Pen Creek Elementary School and Orange Park Junior High.

There will be no meal service on July 2 and July 3, in observance of Independence Day.

The free meal program is subject to closure based on participation levels.

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