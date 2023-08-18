Naval Hospital Jacksonville to hold training drills, loud noises might be heard by residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Don’t be alarmed. Loud noises might be heard by anyone living or driving near Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Friday.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville released a statement saying on Fri., Aug 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., training evolutions will be conducted. Simulated explosions and gunfire will be part of the training.

“Residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training,” NAS Jacksonville said in the statement. “The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program which is vital in preparing NH Jacksonville medical professionals to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.”

