Naval Station Mayport to conduct security exercise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport will conduct a security exercise from June 24 to 28.

Officials said this is not in response to a particular threat. The drills and exercises are routinely coordinated to enhance the Navy’s ability to respond and minimize threats to the base.

According to a news release, coordinators have taken measures to minimize disruptions to normal base operations and nearby residents.

You may see increased security activity, hear blank rounds of simulated gunfire, and experience slowdowns at base gates.

