Navy sailor found dead’s rental car still missing, investigators say

Georgia authorities continue to investigate the death of a Navy sailor who was stationed in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Devin Jeter’s body was found in a river in central Georgia on Veterans Day.

Devin was last seen at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta airport where he rented a car to get back to NAS Jax on Thursday, November 7th at 10:30 PM.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened between last Thursday night and Monday morning when a fisherman found a body in a river near Lumber City, Georgia. The body was later identified as 25-year-old Devin Jeter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Devin’s body was pinpointed by the crosses tattooed on his arms.

Jeter’s family remembers him as a kind and dedicated man and sailor.

“He was a caring, thoughtful person who enjoyed life, and he was always a happy person. He was just an outgoing, wonderful person,” said Debra and Gary Smith

Aunt and uncle of Devin Jeter.

He was missing for almost a week before his body was found.

“You can’t imagine this guy as responsible as he is, disappearing. I can tell you the last 6 days have been the worst days of my life,” said Debra and Gary.

Investigators are still looking for the car he had just rented at Enterprise at the airport. They are looking for a 2024 silver Jeep Compass with the license plate number: EWAG47.

Investigators said an autopsy did not show any clear injuries; however, tests are still being run. Anyone with information is always encouraged to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.