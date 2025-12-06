Need gift ideas? Check out the 2026 Holiday Buyers Guide

The holiday season is upon us. People from around the world are searching for gifts for their loved ones this holiday season. However, some people are harder to shop for. We spoke with experts around the area to help find the best gift ideas for someone looking for a new computer, that chef in your life, the board game aficionado in the family, and that someone who loves golf.

If you’re searching for the right gaming computer for a loved one, Luke Lokietek, the co-founder of Reboot Computers of Jacksonville, recommends finding out what kind of games they play first. “There are so many different options in gaming, and the computer needs to be matched up with what type of game that the person plays. So if someone who plays Call of Duty and Battlefield 6, that’s a totally different machine than someone who just wants to play Sims, and Minecraft, and Roblox. And so, you really got to get an idea of what kind of games the person wants to play, and then from there it’s a lot easier to figure out what kind of machine you need to play those types of games,” says Lokietek. You can hear more about computer gifts and computer maintenance in the full segment.

If you’re looking for gifts for the cook in your life, Chef Stephanie Smith from the Ronald McDonald House recommends nonstick pans, a good set of stainless steel knives that they’re comfortable with, and a food processor. “There are a lot of knives on the marketplace. You don’t always have to buy the most expensive knives to get good knives,” says Chef Smith. “So, the steak knives are kind of like an optional knife; you may not really need those. Basically, you’re looking for a chef knife, a paring knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a utility, and then a good set of kitchen shears.”

You can hear more of Chef Smith’s recommendations and how you can help the Ronald McDonald House in the full segment.

Golf is a difficult game, but that doesn’t mean gift shopping for them should be. If you’re thinking about getting golf clubs, Mason Spaulding, the buyer for the PGA Tour and TPC, recommends that the person go through the club fitting process at your local course with a PGA professional or at a big box store. “The fitters are going to ensure you have the right specs on your golf club, between the loft and the lie to fit your unique swing, and also build a whole bag in your set to make sure you have the proper gapping in between clubs and over makeup,” says Spaulding. For beginning golfers looking for their first set, Spaulding recommends getting what’s called the “standard set.” “It’s the standard length and lie, and as you progress and get more experience, you’ll be able to get more specific fitting clubs in your hands later on.”

You can hear more of Mason’s recommendations in the full segment.

Buying a board game for a loved one could be a tough task. You can be bombarded with eye-catching colors and boxes, but which ones are actually good? Tom Vasel from The Dice Tower provides some recommendations for people who like certain styles of games. If you’re a fan of party games, Vasel recommends the game Hot Streak. “Hot Streak is a game in which there’s mascots, like the mascot for a football team or baseball team, and they’re racing, which never ends well if you watch one of these races. And so you’re betting on which of these mascots is going to make it to the end line, but they might turn around and run the wrong direction, hit each other, and fall down, or do all kinds of crazy stuff, and it is hilarious, and it’s the most popular new game I’ve played this year,” says Vasel.

You can hear more of Tom’s recommendations on two-player games, deck-building games, and more in the full segment.

