Neighbors voice crime concerns after teenager shot by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is now in critical condition after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one of their officers was forced to open fire following a high-speed chase Saturday night.

“It’s always a shooting round here, like, every day. It was just a shooting last week,” neighbor Tiyuana Adams told Action News Jax Saturday night. “There’s always something going on ‘round here, gang-related or something.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it all began around 6 p.m. Saturday with a report of a stolen car in Jacksonville’s Brentwood area, which turned into a high-speed chase on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Investigators say the reportedly stolen car and its occupants attempted to turn right onto Myrtle Avenue and veered into a Durkeeville business after crashing into a JSO car.

“This is wild, real, you know what I’m sayin’, shocking for the kids around here, you know what I’m saying,” neighbor Dustin Huntr said Sunday. “It’s most of the older folks that stay out here, you know, I mean, so it’s hearing a lot of noise out there that’s not good for us.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says following that crash, the six or seven people inside the car started to run. When one of the suspects, a teenage boy inside the car, was ordered to stop reaching in his pants and did not comply, according to police, investigators say the officer then shot the teenager multiple times. That teenager is now in critical condition.

“I’m tired of it, that’s the reason I’m ready to move out of here, me and my kids,” Adams told Action News Jax about crime in the area. “Every time we gotta worry about this stuff right here.”

This all comes after JSO says they also found a man shot multiple times and killed in Jacksonville’s Brentwood area around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. They’re now investigating if the two incidents are connected.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.