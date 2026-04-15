Neptune Beach drivers urged to pay parking tickets before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Neptune Beach is urging drivers to check for any unpaid parking tickets before a fast-approaching deadline.

City officials announced that all unpaid parking tickets issued prior to 2026 will be sent to collections on April 15.

Drivers who have received a parking citation—or believe they may have—are encouraged to verify their status as soon as possible through the city’s online portal.

Officials say taking action now could help residents and visitors avoid additional fees or collection-related consequences.

To visit the portal, click here.

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