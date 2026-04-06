Neptune Beach warns unpaid parking tickets will go to collections

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Neptune Beach is urging drivers to check for any unpaid parking tickets before mid-April.

Officials say all unpaid tickets issued before 2026 will be sent to collections on April 15.

Anyone with an unpaid ticket can check their status online by visiting the North Beaches parking portal, selecting “Search Tickets,” and entering a license plate number.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

City leaders are asking people to take care of any outstanding balances now to avoid additional fees or potential credit impacts.

They say this is a final notice before accounts are referred to collections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.