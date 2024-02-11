Neptune Beacn Police Department looking to hire new police officers

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is currently seeking qualified candidates to join their team.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Interested individuals can apply online through the department’s official website or direct any inquiries to their email address at joinNBPD@nbfl.us.

The department is offering a starting salary ranging from $55,821 to $58,983, along with 100% paid full family health care with buy-up options.

Additionally, they offer benefits such as LEO/Military time buyback, a defined step plan increase, and a defined pension plan with 5 years DROP.

Qualified candidates may also be eligible for a $6,000 sign-on bonus, a take-home car, and issued agency weapons including Glock 47, Glock 43X, and AR-15, all equipped with red dot optics and tac lights.

This presents an exciting opportunity for individuals looking to pursue a career in law enforcement with a reputable department.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.