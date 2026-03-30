New mobile app now available for Jacksonville Zoo visitors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Planning a trip to the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens just got simpler.

The zoo unveiled its new official app on Monday, promising to make visits more convenient for guests.

The free app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

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Visitors can use an interactive map to find their way around, check the schedule for daily talks and activities, and even order food from their phones.

Zoo officials say guests can also buy tickets and sign up for memberships directly through the app, cutting down on wait times at the entrance.

The Jacksonville Zoo encourages guests to download the app before their next visit to take advantage of all its features and make the most of their zoo adventure.

CLICK HERE to get the app.

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