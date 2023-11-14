New bill would ban Floridians from using devices to track someone without consent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking devices help ensure you don’t lose your belongings. But in the wrong hands, it can also track a person without them even knowing.

A new bill filed in the state legislature looks to help police prosecute those cases.

“We can now track folks very easily with an AirTag or other devices readily available through the internet and as a result — some people are being put into positions of danger,” Rep. Toby Overdorf, who represents District 85, said. “We’re seeing it more and more. It’s on the rise and this is a way to deter using these devices for tracking people.”

Rep. Overdorf’s bill would make it a felony to install a tracking device without someone knowing.

Action News Jax told you in April last year, Jessica Egger’s daughter got a notification on her phone of an unknown device nearby (‘It was petrifying:’ Mom of UNF student says daughter was alerted to tracker after fair visit – Action News Jax). She was on her way home to UNF where she was a student. They still don’t know who put it there, but under Rep. Overdorf’s bill, the suspect would face up to 5 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“I think it’s time. We’re living in this different day and age and you have to be able to hold people accountable for things like that,” Egger said.

The bill would not apply to law enforcement using a tracking device as part of a criminal investigation, a parent using it to track their minor child, a caregiver of an elderly person or disabled adult, or a business owner using it to track their vehicles for example.

The legislation still has several hearings to go through, but if passed, could become law as early as next May.

Apple did not have a comment to provide on the legislation filed. But it did provide steps to make sure your phone can track an unknown device.

How to disable location sharing:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services, and turn Location Services on.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services. Turn Find My iPhone on.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services. Turn Significant Locations on to be notified when you arrive at a significant location, such as your home.

Go to Settings > Bluetooth, and turn Bluetooth on.

Go to the Find My app, tap the Me tab, and turn Tracking Notifications on.

Turn off airplane mode. If your device is in airplane mode, you won’t receive tracking notifications.

Robert Grant | Reporter/Anchor

