Prosecutors expect to file new evidence to be filed against Shanna Gardner, Mario Fernandez Saldana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to present new evidence against the defendants in the Jared Bridegan murder case.

Shanna Gardner and her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana were in court this morning for a pretrial hearing. Gardner is accused of conspiring with Saldana and his tenant Henry Tenon to kill her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

Bridegan was killed in a targeted shooting in February 2022 while driving home. He was shot and killed when he got out of his car to move a tire out of the road while his daughter was in the car. Prosecutors say that the tire was put there on purpose to get Bridegan out of his car.

Tenon, who prosecutors believe fired the shot that killed Bridegan, has already pleaded guilty. He is set to testify against Gardner and Saldana in their trials in exchange for a second-degree murder charge.

This morning, prosecutors told Judge London M. Kite that they have uncovered new evidence in the form of jail calls and digital evidence found by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s cyber team. They said the evidence should be filed by Tuesday next week.

Judge Kite made it clear that the state needed to provide disclosure related to the penalty phase early, and prosecutors assured her that the evidence to be disclosed is “guilt related.”

Gardner and Saldana are due back in court on June 25 at 9:30 a.m.

