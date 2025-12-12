“The new hunting ground for sexual predators,” Florida AG suing gaming platform Roblox

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida’s Attorney General is going after a major gaming platform. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the state is suing Roblox for “serious failures to protect our kids.”

In a video posted on social media, Uthmeier says, “We reviewed the information demanded in our subpoena, and what we found was unacceptable. Roblox aggressively markets to young children but fails to protect them from sexual predators.”

Roblox is hiding behind press releases and superficial safety measures while predators are openly grooming and targeting children on its platform.



As our criminal investigation continues, we filed a lawsuit to hold Roblox accountable for misrepresenting the platform’s safety. pic.twitter.com/VvQbaMyR5n — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) December 11, 2025

In the complaint, the Attorney General’s office calls Roblox “the new hunting ground for sexual predators.” The complaint adds, “These predators use the Roblox app to find, groom, and abuse children. Florida children have been coerced to take and send explicit sexual images of themselves. Others have been physically abducted and raped.”

Earlier this year, Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Roblox, saying, “Roblox profited off our kids while exposing them to the most dangerous of harms. They enabled our kids to be abused.” A Roblox spokesperson called Uthmeier’s claims false, saying, “the suggestion that illicit image sharing is happening on Roblox demonstrates a lack of understanding of our platform’s functionality.” The spokesperson later adds that the platform has rigorous safety features built in, and its policies are stricter than those found on social networks.

In response to the lawsuit, Matt Kaufman the Chief Safety Officer of Roblox says, “This lawsuit fundamentally misrepresents how Roblox works. Roblox is built with safety at its core. We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications. Users cannot send or receive images via chat, eliminating one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online. We are also rolling out additional measures to further limit who users can chat with, going beyond what is required by law and what other platforms do. We take swift action against anyone found to violate our safety rules and work closely with law enforcement to support investigations and hold bad actors accountable. Our commitment to safety never ends. No system is perfect, which is why we continue to evolve and work to strengthen our protections every day.”

