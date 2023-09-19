New low-pressure area will bring nor’easter conditions to Florida’s east coast beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we’ll need to watch for possible tropical or subtropical development near Florida late this week.

A surface trough of low pressure will develop near and just offshore of the east coast of Florida by Thursday/Friday, Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said the area of low pressure will bring gusty onshore winds for several days, increasing the rip current risk and surf height late Wednesday through the weekend.

Buresh said with the nor’easter conditions, we could also see beach erosion and occasional coastal rain.

Depending on the strength and exact location of the low, impacts could be more significant and farther inland, Buresh said.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma





LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast





INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️