New proposal could raise JEA rates

Jacksonville, Fla. — JEA leaders are considering incremental rate increases for its residential and commercial customers.

The rate increase was recommended to the utility’s Board of Directors at a meeting held on Tuesday.

Here’s how it would shake out under the proposal:

The basic monthly charge for residential customers would increase by 5%.

The basic monthly energy charge for residential customers would increase by 4%.

According to a JEA spokesperson, the increases would represent a less-than-$1 increase in electric bills compared to customers’ December bills.

For commercial and large industrial customers, rates could go up 3-5% starting on April 1.

JEA said the rate hikes are largely attributed to costs from the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.

The board will vote on rate adjustments at a March 26 meeting.

If approved, the new rates would take effect on April 1.

