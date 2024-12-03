New questions after Mayor, City Council members attend ‘holiday event’ aboard Shad Khan’s Kismet Yacht

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned Mayor Donna Deegan and numerous members of Jacksonville’s City Council on Monday attended an invitation-only ‘holiday event’ on-board Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s massive Kismet yacht that is docked downtown.

Khan, whose football team is in the middle of a disappointing 2-10 season, is set to receive $775 million in public funding as part of a $1.4 billion stadium renovation ($1.25 million plus deferred maintenance) that was enthusiastically supported by the mayor and approved by city council in June before NFL owners signed off on it in October.

The event is raising questions because not only does Khan have prior business that was heard in front of council related to most notably the stadium and Four Seasons, but also the possibility of future deals, including “Lot J 2.0.”

Action News Jax Ben Becker first reported in 2020, that Khan hosted numerous council members aboard the Kismet to give them private briefings on the more than $200 million initial Lot J proposal, which eventually fell one vote short of being passed by council.

Florida’s open record laws known as “Sunshine laws” do not allow council members to privately speak with one another in an unposted meeting about city business; it also does not prevent them from discussing future legislation with the mayor’s office or lobbyists.

The invites were not mailed or emailed out, but instead were texted by longtime Jaguars lobbyist Paul Harden, according to councilman Matt Carlucci. A source told Becker the text read, “5:30-7:30, bring socks, no shoes on the boat.”

While there may be a question if the message is considered a public record, it would have been if an invitation was sent to a city email address.

Action News Jax emailed the mayor and all 19 city council members to ask who was attending the event and what was the purpose since Khan was receiving the opportunity to get an audience with local leaders, which may not be afforded to many others.

Only the mayor and nine council members responded to Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez.

Here are their responses:

Mayor Deegan spokesperson: “Mayor Deegan was invited to a holiday party with an important city partner. She will be stopping by along with other city leaders who were invited.”

Michael Boylan: “As you might well expect, we receive many holiday invitations this time of year and I personally look forward to attending those that I can. The invitation for this one came to me via text, describing it as a “holiday event” from 5:30 to 7:30. Given I have a prior commitment at 5:00 PM I likely will stop by briefly thereafter.”

Ken Amaro: “I am not attending, I assume it is a holiday social for community leaders in public and private sectors - and I believe it was vetted by the office of ethics, for elected officials, but not 100% certain.”

Nick Howland’s assistant: “Councilman Howland was unable to attend this event due to a previously scheduled family commitment.”

Rory Diamond: “I had family business to attend to.”

Gutierrez spoke with Matt Carlucci by phone, who said he’s planning to go with his wife, because, “in all his years of being a council member, he’s never done anything like this, and they wanted to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

In a text, Jimmy Peluso said he received an invite and wasn’t planning to attend.

Rahman Johnson said he was attending and that there would be no business talk, and if there was “he’s the first one to jump off board.”

Mike Gay declined the invitation. He told Action News Jax it was “not a good fit.”

Will Lahnen said he did not attend.

Becker emailed the City Council Chief of Public Information to find out if there was an ethics ruling and texted Harden to ask for a statement. Becker is waiting to hear back from both.

