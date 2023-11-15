New report names ‘poorest’ towns in Florida, Georgia

A new financial report has named the “poorest” town in Florida and Georgia after analyzing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The website 24/7 Wall Street recently identified the poorest town in each state after crunching data on the median household income in communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people.

“Low incomes in these communities are often reflected in the local housing market,” the website wrote in its report. “In over half of the places on this list, the typical home is worth less than $100,000.”

The poorest towns in Florida and Georgia were as follows, according to the website:

Florida: Gifford (Indian River County)

Median household income: $22,353 (Florida: $61,777)

$22,353 (Florida: $61,777) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (Florida: 31.5%)

14.1% (Florida: 31.5%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.1% (Florida: 13.2%)

46.1% (Florida: 13.2%) Median home value: $115,300 (Florida: $248,700)

$115,300 (Florida: $248,700) Population: 4,477

4,477 No. of towns considered in ranking: 590

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia: Glenwood (Wheeler County)

Median household income: $19,625 (Georgia: $65,030)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.7% (Georgia: 33.0%)

Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.7% (Georgia: 11.9%)

Median home value: $82,500 (Georgia: $206,700)

Population: 1,116

No. of towns considered in ranking: 322

To view 24/7′s full report, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.