New SEEDS pilot program supports Jacksonville families through key partnerships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jax Preschool SEEDS pilot program is bringing support to families in Jacksonville through a partnership with the LJD Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS), the University of North Florida, and the Florida Institute of Education.

The program aims to ensure that children are prepared for success in school by providing early education and development support.

A director at Lil Nuggets Daycare Inc., an early childcare center in Westside Jacksonville, praised JFCS staff member Misline Brown for her dedication.

Paul expressed gratitude for the program, noting the significant impact it has had on the community.

“I cannot say enough about Mrs. Misline Brown — she has truly been heaven-sent. Before she stepped in, I didn’t know much about the resources available here in Jacksonville. I used to just redirect families to ELC, which I’m sure felt overwhelming for many. But Mrs. Brown has opened so many doors and provided our families with much-needed help, resources, and guidance. She’s made such a difference," said Katia Paul.

“I am just so grateful for ALL of you and for this amazing program. Thank you for everything you do for our students, families, and community!”

