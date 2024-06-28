New trash collection provider to begin service in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Aug. 1, St. Johns County’s residents will have a new trash service.

FCC Environmental Services Florida, LLC will begin service throughout the county. This includes picking up household garbage, yard waste, recycling, and bulk waste, as well as scheduled services like appliance pick-up requested by customers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Most residents won’t see a change in their curbside pickup schedule.

The county said 87% of residents’ service days will remain the same. However, the time of service might be different.

The contract for the provider is seven years with the option for two five-year renewals. It will cost over $28 million annually.

For more information, visit www.recyclestjohns.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.