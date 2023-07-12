New UNF study uncovers threat to marine ecosystems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new study by the University of North Florida reveals that as a result of climate change, variations in salinity, (or the amount of dissolved salt in bodies of water), have a critical impact on our oceans and coastlines.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Changes in salinity due to climate change and land use can have potentially devastating impacts on vital coastal and estuarine ecosystems, yet this has rarely been studied until now,” said UNF in a news release.

This new research provides valuable insights into the threats posed by unsustainable farming and agricultural practices.

Changes to marine and coastal ecosystems pose threats to the health and economy of local communities in more densely populated areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The UNF research team looked at how climate change-related variations in rainfall and man-made impacts can lead to extreme floods and even drought. These events affect freshwater availability and salinity in sensitive ecosystems.

As sea levels rise, saltwater inflows in coastal and low-lying areas which can also have

a dangerous impact. Certain groups such as microorganisms, plankton, coral, mangroves, tidal marshes, macroalgae, and seagrass are most at risk and can quickly face ecosystem collapse.

Each of these is an important part of the ecosystem as they represent an important source of nutrition for larger animals like sea birds and fish.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The researchers warn that salinity changes are predicted to intensify alongside ocean warming, and they stress the urgency of immediately addressing these salinity challenges to safeguard marine and coastal ecosystems and biodiversity.

Related link: Human-induced salinity changes impact marine organisms and ecosystems in Global Change Biology.

The UNF study was co-authored by an international team of researchers, including Dr. Cliff Ross, a University of North Florida biology professor, and Dr. Stacey Trevathan-Tackett, a UNF biology graduate program alum and research faculty member at Deakin University in Australia.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.