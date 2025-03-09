New USPS stamps to honor military branches, historic battlefields

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Postal Service has unveiled several new stamps celebrating our military branches and key battlefields of the American Revolution.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony for 15 of the new stamps, titled Battlefields of the American Revolution, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

They memorialize five turning points in the fight through water color paintings and photographs.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps, with illustrations by Greg Harlin and photographs by Jon Bilous, Richard Lewis, Tom Morris, Gregory J. Parker and Kevin Stewart.

Stamps: Battles of the American Revolution Photo: USPS

The Battlefields of the American Revolution stamps are being issued as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.

Their debut is scheduled for April 16th.

Three more new stamps celebrate the 250th anniversaries of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Each of the stamps features the official emblems of each of the military branches.

The USPS did not say when these new stamps would be available for purchase.

Currently, they are not available on the USPS store.

