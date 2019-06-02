  • NEW VIDEO: Man pulls gator out of water at Jacksonville Beach

    By: Lindsey Nolen , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a man on a paddle board pulling a gator out of the water at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday. Beachgoers came across this unexpected sight – a three-foot alligator in the surf -- around noon.

    Video credit: Sulite Milton

    PREVIOUS STORY: 

