Nine city officials subpoenaed in State Attorney’s probe into alleged Jacksonville gun registry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained a new subpoena issued to nine city officials as part of the State Attorney’s investigation into a list of gun owners who entered city buildings over the past two years.

The State Attorney’s Office is requesting all email and text communications between February 1, 2023 and September 30th, 2023 involving 15 various terms like Constitutional Carry, permit or permitless and registry.

Among those included in the subpoena are Mayor Donna Deegan’s current Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Also included are Deegan’s former Chief of Staff, interim General Counsel and Director of Community Initiatives, a role originally dubbed the “chief of public safety”.

The subpoena also includes four officials that pre-date Mayor Deegan’s administration including the city’s former General Counsel, along with the city’s current Department of Public Works Operations Director and Facilities Manager.

Included in the subpoena is also the specific policy at question in the investigation.

The document, titled “Security- Standard Operating Procedures” has a highlighted revision date of July 24, 2023.

The policy directs security officials to, at a minimum, record the names, state issued photo ID number, age and weapon type in the “weapon and firearm logbook” when a person enters city hall carrying a concealed firearm.

That policy appears to predate the July 24th, 2023 revision date, though it’s not clear when exactly that provision was adopted.

Mayor Deegan took office on July 1st, 2023 and her office has claimed the policy predates her administration, something former Mayor Lenny Curry has denied.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.