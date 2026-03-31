No end in sight as Northeast Florida gas prices top $4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices are surging across Northeast Florida, and drivers are feeling it in real time.

As the war in Iran continues, the average price for a gallon of gas in the region has climbed to about $4.15. That’s up 20 cents overnight and roughly $1.27 higher than just one month ago.

The rapid increase is sending drivers searching for relief anywhere they can find it.

In Orange Park, that means long lines at wholesale clubs like BJ’s Wholesale Club, where gas is still selling for less than at surrounding stations. At times, those lines have stretched past neighboring businesses, reaching the Texas Roadhouse along Blanding Boulevard.

Even with the wait, many drivers say the savings are worth it. Others are not so sure.

“We even have an account at BJ’s, you know? But I drove by there, and the mile is probably over a mile long. So, yeah. I just passed it on by,” said Rhonda Brooks.

The spike in prices is not random. According to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, global factors are driving what people are paying at the pump.

“On average, drivers are now paying about $20 more to fill up their gas tank compared to a month ago,” Jenkins said. “Florida gas prices exceeded $4 a gallon for the first time in four years.”

A major reason is the cost of crude oil, which makes up about half of what drivers pay for gasoline. Right now, oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel. Before the conflict began, they were sitting at around $67 a barrel.

That nearly 50 percent jump is translating directly to higher prices at the pump.

The ongoing conflict is also disrupting global supply chains, particularly along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes. With limited shipments getting through and no clear timeline for when that could change, uncertainty is pushing prices even higher.

“All that uncertainty is being baked into fuel prices,” Jenkins said.

In Florida, the impact has been steep. Just a month ago, drivers were paying an average of $2.88 per gallon. Now, that average has climbed above $4.

And there may be little relief ahead.

Experts say how high prices go will depend on how long the conflict continues and how much it continues to disrupt the global oil market. With no clear end in sight, drivers are left adjusting their routines, whether that means waiting in long lines, cutting back on trips, or bracing for even higher prices.

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