‘No Kings’ protests held across Northeast Florida and nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters showed up across Northeast Florida Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” rallies.

In Jacksonville, people gathered at Friendship Fountain and then walked across the Main Street Bridge.

There were also protests in Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

‘No Kings’ protests held in Clay County, Florida

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Organizers say this is part of a larger movement happening across the country.

Across the U.S., millions of people took part in thousands of rallies, raising concerns about immigration, the cost of living, and U.S. foreign policy.

No Kings Protest Downtown Orlando (Calvin Fraites/Calvin Fraites)

Most of the protests were peaceful, though there were some arrests reported in a few cities.

No Kings Protests People attend a "No Kings" protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (Adam Gray/AP)

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