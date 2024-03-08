No Tiger at THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship field is set for the 2024 edition and there is another star studded field, but it won’t include Tiger Woods.

Woods had until Friday at 5pm to commit to the event and few are surprised that he didn’t. Woods has been working himself back to competitive golf, but in his first event of 2024 last month, he withdrew due to illness.

The two-time PLAYERS Champ winner might never play in the event again. This was his final year of exemption to qualify for one of the premier events in the world. He could qualify again in the future, but for now, we might have seen the last of Woods in competition in Ponte Vedra.

Scottie Scheffler, last year’s winner, headlines one of the deepest fields In golf at TPC Sawgrass next week.

