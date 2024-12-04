No winner is Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to $579 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lottery players who’ve been watching the Mega Millions jackpot grow, can keep watching. No one in the U.S purchased the winning $541 million Mega Millions ticket.

The jackpot now grows to $579 million. The next drawing will be 11 p.m. Friday on Action News Jax.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 52, 60, 61, 66 and 67, with a yellow “Mega Ball” number of 23 and a Megaplier of 4x.

Mega Millions Facts:

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.6 billion and the winning ticket was sold at Publix in Neptune Beach.

The other top winners:

2.) $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

3.) $1.348 billion: Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

4.) $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022; Illinois

5.) $1.128 billion: March 26, 2024; New Jersey

6.) $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

7.) $800 million: Sept. 10, 2024; Texas

8.) $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland

9.) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

10.) $579 million: Next drawing Friday, on Action News Jax.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition to Tuesdays, drawings are held on Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Players have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any Mega Millions prize.

