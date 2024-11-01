Non-profit organization creating 10 tiny homes for homeless females with children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A significant step forward for vulnerable young mothers in our community was taken Friday as the Youth Crisis Center held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Maternity Independent Living Program at its campus on Parental Home Road.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a transformative project featuring ten tiny homes specifically designed to support pregnant young women and mothers aged 18 to 24 with children under the age of two.

“The point-in-time count from this past year that was collected showed a 16% increase in homelessness with this population. That was just unheard of. We’re going to continue not to provide support for these families,” CEO of Youth Crisis Center Kim Sirdevan said.

The tiny homes are set to be completed by June 2025, with construction expected to take six months. Once built, these homes will serve as a long-term residential solution for homeless young women, offering a safe and nurturing environment.

“...Giving them safe housing, meals, prenatal care, if necessary pediatric care, mental health services immediately so that we can try to find out what led to their homelessness and how to prevent that in the future,” Sirdevan said.

To learn more about this non-profit organization, click this link https://youthcrisiscenter.org/

This organization received a little over a million dollars from the state to fund these tiny homes.

