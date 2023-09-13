North Florida and South Georgia Veterans Health System holding hiring fair on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NFSG) is inviting healthcare professionals to a hiring fair on Sat., Sept. 16 in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Veterans and non-veterans are encouraged to apply. The hiring fair will take place at Jacksonville OPC at 1536 N. Jefferson St.

Some of the positions being filled include, but are not limited to:

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Dietician

Clinical Pharmacist

Psychologist

Social Worker

Physician Assistant

Medical Records Technician

Audiologist

Optometrist

VA Police

And much more!

The NFSG said that strong initial salaries are based on education, training and experience along with periodic pay raises that affect inflation and local cost of living changes. Comprehensive benefits include health insurance, PTO, FSA and more.

Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions and assist in the application process.

Read: Schedule your CPR training with St. Johns County Fire rescue

For more information scan the QR Code at the bottom of this story or contact Mr. Maurice E. Moore at 352-548-7147 or Colleta Lang at 352-548-7140.

QR code QR Code (NFSG)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.