Northbound lanes blocked on I-95 at Hendricks Avenue after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, northbound lanes of I-95 at Hendricks Avenue in San Marco were shut down due to a crash.

Multiple emergency response vehicles have been seen responding to the scene on traffic cameras.

The Florida Highway Patrol has listed the incident as a crash with injuries.

Action News Jax has contacted JFRD and JSO for more information but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

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