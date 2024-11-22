Northeast Florida deputies offer prayers after SUV hits, kills 2 Palm Beach deputies, injures a 3rd

Two Palm Beach County deputies are dead and a third is fighting for his life after they were hit by an SUV.

It happened Thursday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies were on motorcycles when it happened.

PBSO identified the deputies killed and the one who was injured on Thursday night, posting the following on its social media pages:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of two of our own: Corporal Luis Paez & Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller. Both were tragically struck and killed by a driver on Southern Blvd while conducting traffic enforcement. Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz was also critically injured in the crash and is currently fighting for his life. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our brothers, honor their memory, and support their families during this devastating time. Please keep Deputy Diaz in your prayers as he continues to fight.

“To serve and protect was their oath; to honor them is our duty. #PBSOFallen”

It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of two of our own: Corporal Luis Paez & Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch"... Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 21, 2024

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared a message of condolence on its social media pages, saying “Please keep the PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers as we join them in grieving the loss of two deputies after a horrific traffic crash. Another deputy involved in the crash is in critical condition fighting for his life.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media that he and First Lady Casey DeSantis are praying for the families of the two deputies killed and the deputy that was hurt:

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two @PBCountySheriff deputies who lost their lives today when their motorcycles were struck by a driver in Palm Beach. @CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for your comfort in this difficult time. We are also praying for the quick and full recovery of the deputy who is currently undergoing treatment.”

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper sent out the following message to the PBSO:

“On behalf of the entire Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, I extend our deepest condolences to the PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office family following the tragic loss of two motor officers and critical injury of a third in this morning’s devastating incident on Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County. The sudden loss of these dedicated deputies reminds us all of the unpredictable dangers our law enforcement officers face each day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen, the injured deputy, and the entire PBSO family during this difficult time.”

