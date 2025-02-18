‘Not going to Pittsburgh’ | Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence addresses trade rumor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s anybody’s guess how the rumor started, but Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shut it down Monday. Multiple sports media outlets ran with a report out of Pittsburgh last week that the Steelers were inquiring about Lawrence.

Multiple sports analyst called the reports fake. On Monday, Lawrence threw cold water on any notions of No. 16 leaving Jacksonville during an interview on Up & Adams.

“I have a no trade clause in my contract,” Lawrence said in the interview. “I would know about it if I were getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen. I’d have to be on board with it, which I’m not.

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville,” Lawrence said. “We want to win a Super Bowl here and I think we can do that. I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. ... [I’m] not going to Pittsburgh.”

Lawrence said he didn’t hear about the rumor until his agent called him about it.

“My agent texted me,” Lawrence said. “He said ‘this report is out there, I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it.‘”

Lawrence said the team’s newly signed Head Coach Liam Coen texted him about the rumor. “He said, ‘I shouldn’t even have to say this, but it’s not coming from us.‘” Lawrence said adding that he figured as much. “He didn’t have to send that. There was no doubt on my side.”

As for where the rumor came from, “I have no idea,” Lawrence said adding that his agent even reached out to ESPN’s Adam Schefter to see if he knew.

“We weren’t involved in conversations about that as far as Jacksonville goes,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know about the Steelers desires or wants. I’m set here.”

