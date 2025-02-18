‘Now I have a voice’: Jacksonville sheriff joins statewide illegal immigration crackdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state of Florida cracks down on illegal immigration, local law enforcement is now playing a role in safeguarding communities.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has been appointed to Florida’s State Immigration Enforcement Council.

“Now I have a voice to help carry out the administration, Governor DeSantis, and ultimately President Trump’s goal,” said Sheriff Waters.

The purpose of the council is to provide insight regarding the enforcement of the federal immigration law to the board comprised of the governor and cabinet.

Action News Jax sat down with Sheriff Waters to ask him about the position.

“We are going to talk about the issues that are problematic in Jacksonville,” said Waters. “Beds, where we are going to place the individuals once they are arrested.”

And as the state crackdowns on illegal immigration, local immigration attorney Rebecca Black is raising concerns about how this will impact certain industries

“We don’t understand how much of our economy functions on labor of people like this,” said Black. “So, if the construction has been a boom in this area and has trouble finding the help they need it’s going to raise the cost of house or make affordable housing even more inaccessible.”

Action News Jax asked Sherrif Waters about those impacts.

“My concern is you came into the country illegally,” said Waters. “You are doing things in our cities illegally. You are wanted possibly. Over a million that are here that have already been ordered to leave. So, it’s our responsibility to do something about it.”

The sheriff said he will soon be meeting with the council, which is made up of other Florida sheriffs as well.

