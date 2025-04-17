Officials react to shooting at Florida State University

For live updates on the shooting at Florida State University, click here.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis:

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters:

“Although we are not in the same city, the Jacksonville community is deeply connected to Florida State University. The men and women of JSO stand with the FSU shooting victims, students, teachers, administrators, and loved ones. This incident of senseless violence, a tragedy for all Floridians, cries out for justice. As our law enforcement colleagues conduct their investigation, our agency stands ready to support and assist.”

University of North Florida President Dr. Moez Limayem:

Dear Osprey Community,

Our hearts go out to the Florida State University community as they navigate the tragic events at their student union today. Many of us have family, friends and colleagues who attend or work at FSU. I urge you to offer your support and check on them during this difficult time. I reached out to FSU President McCullough to assure him we are here to help the FSU community in any way we can.

UNF counseling services are available for anyone who needs assistance. Student resources are available through the Dean of Students Office Care Services and additional resources for faculty and staff are available through UNF’s Employee Assistance Program.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs:

I join everyone at the University of Florida in sending our most caring thoughts and deepest sympathies to the Florida State University family. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the shootings and their loved ones. — Kent Fuchs (@PrezKentFuchs) April 17, 2025

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez:

What we are watching unfold at FSU is terrifying and every parent’s worst nightmare. We are continuing to monitor the news here in Tallahassee and urge everyone to pray for the students, families, faculty, first responders and all involved. — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) April 17, 2025

I’m heartbroken to see the tragedy unfolding at FSU today. As an alum who also had a child at Florida State, my heart goes out to the families and students terrorized by this senseless act of violence. I’m continuing to monitor the news out of Tallahassee and my prayers are with… https://t.co/tAOZVA9hlU — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) April 17, 2025

FSU College Democrats:

“As authorities continue to release information, College Democrats extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and every member of the FSU student body, faculty, and the Tallahassee community who has been impacted by today’s senseless tragedy. We share in your feelings of fear, grief, and disbelief. FSU College Democrats and UF College Democrats are immensely grateful for all first responders who responded bravely in the face of grave danger. Their heroic actions certainly saved lives today. We are relieved to hear that the all-clear has been given. Our thoughts remain with the entire FSU community at this time. Even as we process today’s events, we firmly resolve that no student should ever have to experience fear like this on their campus. This is not normal; this is not acceptable.”

