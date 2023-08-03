Father, two children taken to hospital after being pulled from St. Augustine motel pool

ST. AUGUSITNE, Fla. — A large police presence has been reported in St. Augustine following a father and two children taken to area hospitals after being pulled from a St. Augustine motel pool.

According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR), the St. Augustine Fire Department (SAFD), and the St. Augustine Police Department (SAPD) responded to a call for a possible drowning located in the 3100 block of North Ponce De Leon Blvd.

SJCFR confirmed that they have transported three patients, to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The nature and severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

Action News Jax is actively seeking additional information and updates on this developing story.

In response to the situation, SAPD told Action News Jax that two children and one adult, who is their father, were pulled after being inside a motel pool. No fatalities have been reported.

The two children were transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and the adult was transported to St. Vincent’s.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

