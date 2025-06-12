One dead and another seriously injured in Avondale crash: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crash in Avondale Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
It happened at Park Street and Blanding Boulevard.
JFRD stated on social media that drivers should expect delays in the area.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide an update.
