One dead, one hurt in Blanding Boulevard shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting on the 7900 block of Blanding Boulevard left one person dead and another injured Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

They provided medical care to the victims, but one person died from their injuries. The other was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

JSO said several people have been detained and are being questioned to figure out what happened and who was involved.

Authorities say there’s no ongoing threat to people in the area.

JSO asks anyone with information to call 904-630-0500, email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.