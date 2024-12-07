‘One last time:’ local WWII Veteran fulfills desire to visit Naval Warship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every step and every sight aboard the USS Lassen at Naval Station Mayport held special significance for James Crider.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 96-year-old served 23 years of active duty in the U.S. Navy, including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He enlisted at just 16-years-old.

Crider said, “I had to make myself a man, accept that and follow rules and regulations and I enjoyed it. And I think that’s the best thing that ever happened to me going in the Navy.”

Despite this vast naval experience, today was Crider’s first time being on a destroyer.

Crider said “It’s awesome. It’s a big ship. I never seen one that large before.” :30

Reflecting on this stage of his life Crider made the request to board a naval warship one last time. Lieutenant Zachary Gagis said it was a privilege to meet Crider and help fulfill his wish.

Lt. Commander Gagis said, “This break to look back and honor the past and the legacy of those that came before me and before us as shipmates is as much a welcome for us as it is for them.”

Crider shared the special tour with his son Curtis, who noted it was bittersweet, but an experience they both would cherish.

Curtis Crider shared a conversation he had with his father on the way to visit the ship. “He said to me, it is a day of happiness, but also sadness. And I said, well, tell me about the sadness. He said the sadness is because I know that there were a lot of people who were with me on those ships and he said most of them were probably resting in the grave.” Curtis added, “And so hearing him say that just kind of got my mind thinking about making the most of every moment of my life now with the people I know and that I love.”

According to Naval Station Mayport, Crider was among 75 other three-time war veterans recognized by former Governor Rick Scott for outstanding service and their contributions to the country.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.