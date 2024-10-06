OneBlood urges community to donate blood ahead of Milton’s arrival

ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood has issued an urgent call for blood donations in advance of Tropical Storm, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Donations of all blood types are needed, with a critical need for O Negative, O Positive, and Platelet donations.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Milton is projected to affect a significant portion of our service area. It is crucial that we have a ready blood supply before the storm arrives. We urge anyone eligible to donate as soon as possible,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations.

Storms like Milton can disrupt blood collections for days, making pre-storm donations vital.

“The need for blood doesn’t stop for mother nature,” Forbes added. “The most critical time to donate is before the storm hits, ensuring a sufficient supply for hospitals during and after the event.”

OneBlood encourages eligible donors to visit a donation center or Big Red Bus. To find a location or schedule an appointment, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.